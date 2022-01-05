Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 221,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

