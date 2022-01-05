Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.55.
Several analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 221,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Altice USA has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $38.19.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altice USA Company Profile
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
