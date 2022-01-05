Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.03 Million

Brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post sales of $40.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $238.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,037. The company has a market cap of $183.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

