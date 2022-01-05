Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

AMPS stock opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Altus Power has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.35.

Altus Power Inc is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. Altus Power Inc, formerly known as CBRE Acquisition Holdings Inc, is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

