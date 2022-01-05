Amalgamated Bank Buys 286 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,144,000 after purchasing an additional 72,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 35.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $124.58 on Wednesday. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

