Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock worth $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.