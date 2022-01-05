Amalgamated Bank Has $669,000 Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $1,373,890 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

