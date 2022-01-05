Amalgamated Bank Has $709,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,645,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,041,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NYSE:AR opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.