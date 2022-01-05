Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,256 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 97,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFFN. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

