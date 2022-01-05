Amalgamated Bank Sells 431 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Appian were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 187.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Appian by 198.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Shares of APPN opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.