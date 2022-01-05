Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

