Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 86,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the period. 9.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

