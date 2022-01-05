Ambire AdEx Hits Market Capitalization of $78.95 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Ambire AdEx has a total market capitalization of $78.95 million and $5.44 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

ADX is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 147,476,946 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,034,470 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

