Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AA4 opened at GBX 31.30 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a one year low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.22.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

