American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.