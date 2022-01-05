American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

