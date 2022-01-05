American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,214,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,435,000 after buying an additional 205,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

American International Group stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. 40,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,384,505. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

