Americana Partners LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $268.51 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

