Americana Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,639 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in HP by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,972,319 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

