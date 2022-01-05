Americana Partners LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $355.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

