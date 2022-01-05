Americana Partners LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.