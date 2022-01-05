Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 113.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,914.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,917.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2,779.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

