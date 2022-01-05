Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

WTRG stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

