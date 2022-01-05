Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
WTRG stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.64%.
Essential Utilities Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.