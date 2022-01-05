Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Update

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,231,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after buying an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,160,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,601,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $675.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of -0.58. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

