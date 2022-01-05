ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 118.4% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

