Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will post ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.88) and the highest is ($1.68). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($3.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.90) to ($9.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.51) to ($4.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

Shares of BHVN opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

In related news, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,785,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 463.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

