Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Brunswick posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 794.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 29.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

