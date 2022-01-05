Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.23 Million

Analysts expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post sales of $47.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. Impinj reported sales of $36.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $184.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $185.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $222.17 million, with estimates ranging from $220.12 million to $224.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Impinj.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $8.02 on Wednesday, reaching $80.36. 324,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $152,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,057,919 shares of company stock worth $82,789,563. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after acquiring an additional 111,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Impinj (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.