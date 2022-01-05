Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,580. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.