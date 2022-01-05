Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,580. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.