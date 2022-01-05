Analysts Expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,288. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after buying an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after purchasing an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

