Analysts Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $893.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) to post sales of $893.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.95 million and the highest is $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $952.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,156,000 after buying an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,423,000 after buying an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.