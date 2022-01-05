Analysts Offer Predictions for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.49 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.97.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

