Analysts Set Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) PT at $56.40

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AX opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

