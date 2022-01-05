Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Target Price at $10.08

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

CX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,965,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,445. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.24.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,062.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,283.4% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 339,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

