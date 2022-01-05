Analysts Set Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) PT at $64.80

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

HGV stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.05.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

