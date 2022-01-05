Analysts Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $282.36

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $8.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,099. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

