Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $12.89

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

MEGEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MEGEF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 34,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. MEG Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $9.72.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

