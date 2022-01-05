Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Price Target at $777.33

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $777.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,346 shares of company stock worth $13,731,068 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $19.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,689. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $435.12 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

