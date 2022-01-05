Analysts Set The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Price Target at $18.65

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.65.

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

