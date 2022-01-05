Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $212.63

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.63.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.30. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.67. Middleby has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Middleby will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter worth $30,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

