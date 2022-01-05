Analysts Set Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) PT at $34.00

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VTWRF shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of VTWRF opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. Vantage Towers has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

