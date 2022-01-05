Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANDHF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

ANDHF remained flat at $$40.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

