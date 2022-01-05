ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.55. 2,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

