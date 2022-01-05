ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $332.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $389.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.