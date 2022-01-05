ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $7,092,360.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ANSS traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $391.10. The company had a trading volume of 314,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,893. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,298,000 after buying an additional 176,572 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after buying an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

