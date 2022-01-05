Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,755 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

