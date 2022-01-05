Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATBPF shares. cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.35% and a negative net margin of 244.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

