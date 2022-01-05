APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Europe

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price boosted by Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upgraded APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. APA has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.