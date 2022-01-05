APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Barclays

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APG opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. APi Group has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,055,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,950,000 after buying an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after buying an additional 1,222,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

