Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.95. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 772,311 shares of company stock worth $54,268,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

