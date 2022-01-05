Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) fell 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.26 and last traded at $68.86. 1,526 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 401,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

